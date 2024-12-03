Stretch of LA 44 in Gonzales conducting nightly lane closures through February

GONZALES — A single lane will be closed in both directions on LA 44 from West Edenborne Parkway to LA 30 in Gonzales until February.

The nightly lane closures on LA 44 — also known as Burnside Avenue — from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. started on Monday and will last until Feb. 3.

No detour route will be implemented because one northbound lane and one southbound lane will remain open during the closure period.

Asphalt concrete patching, paving and guardrail removal will happen during the closure, Gonzales officials said.