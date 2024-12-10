64°
Stretch of Kentwood's Martin Luther King Drive closed for repairs to utility lines caused by cave-ins
KENTWOOD — A stretch of Martin Luther King Drive in Kentwood will be shut down starting Wednesday at noon due to damage to utility lines under the road.
Kentwood Mayor Irma Gordon said that the road, stretching from Avenue G to Avenue I, will be closed until further notice as repairs are made to utility lines that have been damaged by large trucks traveling across the road and causing it to cave in.
Once the road is fixed, large trucks will be redirected to a new exit.
