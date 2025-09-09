90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Stretch of highway in White Castle to begin months-long closure on Wednesday

Tuesday, September 09 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

WHITE CASTLE — A stretch of La. 404 in White Castle will close for several months for repairs on Wednesday, according to the Iberville Parish Government. 

Both lanes of La. 404 between La. 993 and La. 3001 will be shut down for bridge repairs until Jan. 1, 2026, the parish said.

The parish government provided the following detours for travelers on La. 404:
- Eastbound: La. 993 northbound to La. 1 southbound to La. 69 southbound back to La. 404 
- Westbound: La. 69 northbound to La. 1 northbound to La. 993 southbound back to La. 404

