Stretch of Bluebonnet Boulevard reopens near Mall of Louisiana after reports of truck leaking fluid

BATON ROUGE — A stretch of Bluebonnet Boulevard near the Mall of Louisiana was shut down following reports of a truck leaking fluid on Wednesday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the St. George Fire Department, a shelter-in-place order was established within a half mile of the hazardous materials incident around 10:12 a.m., which was reported at 6230 Bluebonnet. By 11 a.m., the shelter-in-place was lifted.

Bluebonnet was shut down from the interstate to Picardy Avenue.

By 11:22 a.m., the road was in the process of reopening. By 1 p.m., the road had completely reopened.

Louisiana State Police Hazmat, Baton Rouge Police, Baton Rouge EMS and the Department of Environmental Quality also responded to the incident.