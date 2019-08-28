Street flooding, power outages reported during Wednesday's downpour

BATON ROUGE - Drainage systems are working overtime as heavy rain pounds the capital city and surrounding areas Wednesday evening.

According to the WBRZ Weather Center, the storm and gusty winds are a result of an upcoming front approaching our area.

Dr. Josh Eachus explains:

A cold front will be pushing into our area today from the north. Prior to its arrival, very warm temperatures are expected with oppressive humidity. That combination will create feels-like temperatures between 105 and 110 degrees, prompting a HEAT ADVISORY from the National Weather Service. Remember to hydrate and take it easy outdoors—especially during the afternoon. The approaching front will develop scattered showers and thunderstorms.

*AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY* for the shaded area. Typical trouble spots will hold water. #WBRZwx pic.twitter.com/U70EheLvtj — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) August 29, 2019

A lightning strike even caused a massive fire at an apartment complex in Shenandoah.

Street flooding prompted the closure of some roadways late Wednesday evening, like the notorious Acadian underpass. LSU tweeted stating some campus streets were blocked due to the flash flooding.

At one point, over 1,900 Entergy customers in East Baton Rouge Parish are without power. Ascension had 500 customers in the dark, and nearly 240 customers in Iberville Parish had no electricity.

The National Hurricane Center says Dorian could grow into a dangerous Category 3 hurricane as it swirls toward Florida. While not overly alarming for the central Gulf Coast at this time, you should continue to check-in for updates. Follow WBRZ on Twitter for live traffic and weather updates.