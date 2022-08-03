Street flooding, outages after storms pummel Baton Rouge Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE - Several roadways across the capital area took on water amid a heavy downpour Wednesday morning.

High water was reported first at problem areas like the Acadian Thruway underpass along I-10 and I-110 at the Governor's Mansion curve.

As of around 9 a.m., roughly 6,000 households in Baton Rouge were without power, mostly along Perkins Road.

