Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Street flooding, outages after storms pummel Baton Rouge Wednesday morning

3 hours 27 minutes 29 seconds ago Wednesday, August 03 2022 Aug 3, 2022 August 03, 2022 8:58 AM August 03, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Several roadways across the capital area took on water amid a heavy downpour Wednesday morning. 

Watch live coverage here

High water was reported first at problem areas like the Acadian Thruway underpass along I-10 and I-110 at the Governor's Mansion curve.  

As of around 9 a.m., roughly 6,000 households in Baton Rouge were without power, mostly along Perkins Road.

Keep up with road conditions and other breaking storm developments from WBRZ below.

