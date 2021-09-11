Street flooding causes traffic delays in Baton Rouge area

UPDATE: DOTD says traffic has returned to normal on I-10, I-110, and I-12.

BATON ROUGE - A flood advisory has been issued for the Baton Rouge area Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Department of Transportation and Development, there are heavy delays on I-10, I-110, and I-12 in the Baton Rouge area. It has also confirmed high water in the following areas:

Iberia Parish: LA 997, four mile from the LA 75 junction.

Lower St. Martin Parish: LA 70, about two mile from the St. Mary Parish line.

Assumption Parish: LA 182, two miles from the LA 662 junction.

In addition, thousands of power outages have been reported in Livingston Parish.

Localized street flooding on Flanders Drive near Spine Diagnostic and OLOL hospital: pic.twitter.com/ADLHMEydWP — Robert GauthreauxIII (@RG3wbrz) May 31, 2017

Flooding has been reported on Summa Avenue, Picardy Avenue, Essen Lane near Our Lady of the Lake Hospital and at the Bluebonnet Boulevard underpass near the Mall of Louisiana. The Bluebonnet underpass has since cleared, but traffic remains in the area.

This is a developing story. We will update it with more information as it becomes available.