80°
Latest Weather Blog
Stray bullet hits tourist near NYC's Times Square
NEW YORK - A tourist from Kansas was hit in the shoulder by a stray bullet near New York's Times Square early Wednesday, police said.
The 44-year-old man was shot shortly after 2 a.m. near West 38th Street and Eighth Avenue, a police spokesperson said. Police do not believe he was the intended target, the spokesperson said.
The man was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is stable, police said.
The Daily News reports that the victim told police he attended Tuesday's Mets-Phillies game in Philadelphia and then took a train or bus back to New York. The man was headed to his hotel when shots were fired, police said.
No arrests have been made.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police: 3-year-old dies from self-inflicted gunshot in Baker
-
Queen of the South stars talk repurposed props for a cause
-
Queen of the South stars talk final season premiere, repurposed props for...
-
BR Police release footage from incident involving LSU football player, Koy Moore
-
Attorney for LSU Director poised to file lawsuit against university officials to...
Sports Video
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern
-
Javonte Smart's impact on the Baton Rouge community