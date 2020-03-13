74°
Latest Weather Blog
Strawberry Festival rescheduled amid virus concerns
PONCHATOULA - The annual Strawberry Festival in Tangipahoa Parish is being pushed back a month, the latest delay caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
Organizers confirmed Friday that the festival, one of the largest annual events in the state, will now be held May 8-10.
The festival was originally planned for the first week of April.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Top La. health officials answer biggest questions surrounding the coronavirus outbreak
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: WBRSO launches internal investigation over allegations of special treatment
-
Baton Rouge labs contracted to run tests on coronavirus
-
Baton Rouge law firm destroyed in string of arson-related structure fires
-
Last day of on-campus classes at LSU
Sports Video
-
Southern suspends all athletic competitions due to coronavirus concerns
-
Lee and Doyle Girls Hoops Teams Claim State Titles
-
Southern Men and Women hoops teams close out regular season with wins...
-
Collier Cranford's pursuit to becoming an excellent short stop
-
Ed Orgeron issues personal challenge ahead of Spring Football