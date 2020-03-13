74°
Strawberry Festival rescheduled amid virus concerns

By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA - The annual Strawberry Festival in Tangipahoa Parish is being pushed back a month, the latest delay caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Organizers confirmed Friday that the festival, one of the largest annual events in the state, will now be held May 8-10.

The festival was originally planned for the first week of April. 

