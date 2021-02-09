66°
Strawberry Festival canceled in 2021, plans return for 2022

4 hours 41 minutes 30 seconds ago Tuesday, February 09 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA - The renowned Strawberry Festival in Tangipahoa Parish is being canceled for the second year in a row as Louisiana continues efforts to stave off the coronavirus pandemic. 

Organizers released a statement Tuesday confirming the festival would miss its previously announced return this April. That comeback is now pushed back a year, with the festival scheduled for April 8-10 in 2022.

Organizers said they still plan to host the annual Farmer's Auction and Queen's Pageant when it does return.

