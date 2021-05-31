63°
Strange lights seen in sky above Baton Rouge, most likely from SpaceX test program
BATON ROUGE - Many area residents were shocked by seeing a long string of lights in the night sky.
The incident was reported after 10 p.m. on Sunday.
It’s happening. I am full on being that person... did anybody in Baton Rouge or maybe in the whole world see a straight line of 8-12 stars or objects with lights on it line up in a straight line? I might’ve seen aliens. #Aliens pic.twitter.com/d3pfPJWkPD— Chandler White (@cwhitesaid) May 31, 2021
The lights are assumed to be satellites from the SpaceX program. Around 60 Starlink satellites were launched into orbit on May 23. To track the progress of the satellites, click here.
