Stranded campers rescued from rising water at La. state park

MANDEVILLE - Emergency responders rescued 10 people from high water caused by Cristobal at Fontainebleu State Park early Monday morning.

The Mandeville Fire Department and EMS water rescue team pulled the campers from a handful of cabins at the park.

All of the cabins were elevated by stilts, and water did not get inside the buildings. However, the flood water trapped the campers inside and even destroyed a wooden walkway attached to one of the cabins.

The department says 19 people had already been evacuated from the park prior to its arrival.

Cristobal was downgraded from a tropical storm to a tropical depression Monday after making landfall in Louisiana. While the storm largely spared the Baton Rouge area from flooding, other parts of southeast Louisiana were pummeled with heavy rain over the weekend.