Stranded boaters in Morgan City saved by Coast Guard

MORGAN CITY - Two boaters were saved by the Coast Guard on Tuesday night after they were able to locate the pair by a radio call for help.

The Coast Guard said the call for help came in on a VHF radio around 2 a.m. All coastguardsmen could hear was "help," with no other information or locators.

The Coast Guard located the radio tower the signal came from and sent and air crew to the general area.

The stranded boaters sent up a flare when they spotted the rescuers and were airlifted to a hospital in New Orleans in stable condition.

The Coast Guard said the boaters were on a 24-foot skiff grounded in the wetlands, but offered no more information about how the boaters got stuck.