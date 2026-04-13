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Storytelling Summit sheds light on the fentanyl epidemic

1 hour 35 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, April 13 2026 Apr 13, 2026 April 13, 2026 6:28 PM April 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA — Mo's Movement and the Anderson Ray Leto Memorial Foundation held a Storytelling Summit in Ponchatoula at the Rosaryville Public Cemetery on Monday. 

The event featured interviews from the Ponchatoula Chief of police, a detective, family members who lost loved ones to fentanyl and individuals in recovery who are making a positive impact in the community. 

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A documentary produced by Texas Pictures focusing on impaired driving, fentanyl poisoning, recovery journeys and the role of law enforcement in combating the fentanyl epidemic was also shown at the event. 

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