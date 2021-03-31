Stormy, windy, and cool conditions on the way

You will notice the cold front when it gets here!

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: A cold front is set to move through the area this afternoon bringing a chance for rain, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures for the entire viewing area. Before the rain starts, temperatures will approach 80 degrees, but they will quickly drop into the 60s by evening commute time. Some of the storms will be on the stronger side with the possibility of a heavy downpour, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. After the showers start, they will be on and off into the evening hours. Estimated rain totals are less than 1 inch for the entire area. Winds are expected to continue even after the front moves through, with sustained speeds of 20-25mph.

Up Next: After the cold front moves all the way through overnight into Thursday, conditions will be cooler and drier. Temperatures will be in the 40s Thursday morning, then temperatures will struggle to reach the 70s on Thursday. Friday morning will start in the 30s and end with temperatures in the 60s with plenty of sunshine. The overnight temperatures will be chilly in the 40s and 50s through the weekend. Afternoon highs will be back in the 70s by Sunday. Easter weekend looks great! Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Get right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!