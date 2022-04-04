Stormy start to Tuesday

A storm system will move through the area on Tuesday morning, possibly slowing down the morning drive for some. A strong cold front will then blow through Wednesday afternoon leaving below average temperatures to end the week.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Southeast winds of 10-15mph will cause moisture in the area to increase holding low temperatures in the upper 60s. Clouds will fill in and a few showers will begin to bubble up late. However, any impactful weather is expected to hold off until at least dawn.

Early Tuesday: A cluster or line of thunderstorms will approach from the northwest after daybreak. Ingredients for severe weather are not as high as previous events and there are some signs that they will not all align at the same time--but we have seen more with less in the past. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) outlooks range from a 1/5 marginal risk along the coast to a 3/5 enhanced risk for parishes that border Mississippi. The Baton Rouge area is included in a 2/5 slight risk.

Expect to see rain and thunderstorms reach areas northwest of Baton Rouge around 7am, the Metro Area around 9am and weakening scattered activity may make it to the coast by 11am. With these storms, gusty wind is the main threat in terms of severe weather with hail and isolated tornadoes possible but less likely. The line is expected to slow down as it reaches the local area which could cause a period of heavy rain. Most locations will receive an inch or so of rain but one or two spots could have as much as three inches. If and where these amounts fall, street and poor drainage flooding problems could develop. The bottom line is that the closer you are to southwest Mississippi, the better chance of dealing with impactful weather, the closer you are to the Louisiana coast, the lesser chance of dealing with impactful weather.

Reminder: Have a way to receive warnings. Be sure to avoid driving during a severe thunderstorm or flash flood warning. 2une In to WBRZ from 5am - 9am for the very latest forecasts. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.

The second half of Tuesday will be quieter. Lingering showers will give way to returning sunshine and high temperatures in the low 80s.

Up Next: Wednesday will be muggy. Temperatures will start near 70 degrees with partly sunny skies. The afternoon will bring temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will move through during the afternoon and evening hours. While that system may struggle to produce any showers or thunderstorms, any that develop will have plenty of energy to turn strong, especially north and east of Baton Rouge. Beyond that front, the rest of the week and the weekend will be clear with temperatures 5-10 degrees below average. In fact, you will want a jacket in the mornings! Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

