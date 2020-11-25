Stormy conditions on both sides of Thanksgiving

Stormy weather is expected for the entire viewing area today.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: The first showers and storms have already started out ahead of a cold front. The cold front will push through from northwest to southeast sparking up stronger showers and storms as it goes. The rain will be heavy at times and will span the entire WBRZ viewing area. Areas northwest of Baton Rouge will see rain first and the capital city will get the heaviest rain in the late morning hours. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s between the rain. Since this rain will be associated with the cold front, there will be slightly cooler and drier conditions on the other side. Everyone will be mostly clear by the evening hours. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

Thanksgiving: Wednesday’s cold front will keep south Louisiana mostly clear from rain on Thanksgiving. Some of the humidity will linger, so the rain chances are not zero… they are very low. A few stray showers will be possible, mainly south of Baton Rouge. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s in the afternoon and in the low 60s overnight.

Up Next: The pattern will repeat starting on Friday. The southerly flow will bring some rain on Friday afternoon with temperatures in the mid-70s. The moisture will continue to build for Saturday bringing prolonged periods of rain that will slowly push southeast along a cold front during the day on Sunday. Clear and cool conditions will be back on Monday. Not just clear… but cool… very cool. High temperatures will be in the low 60s and we may see our first freeze mid next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

IN THE TROPICS

There are no active storms, but there is one area to watch in the Atlantic. The development chances are low, and it is tracking northeast away from the United States.

AREA TO WATCH

FROM THE NHC: A low pressure area located along a frontal system several hundred miles east-southeast of Bermuda is producing disorganized cloudiness and showers, mainly east of its center. The low is expected to interact with an upper-level trough later today, detach from the front by Thursday, and then possibly acquire some subtropical characteristics on Friday while it moves southward over warmer waters. For more information on this system, see High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.

Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.