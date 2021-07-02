Stormy conditions Friday, Fireworks forecast, Watching Elsa

Showers and storms are on the way, and we will be dodging showers all weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Starting early this afternoon showers will move in from north to south. There will be some rumbles of thunder and these storms will be efficient rainmakers. Look out for street and poor drainage flooding when driving in the rain. Between the showers, temperatures will be in the low-mid 80s. Areas south of Baton Rouge should expect showers to continue well into the evening. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Up Next: On Saturday the boundary will linger around and spark up more showers and storms in the afternoon. The overall rain coverage for Saturday will be near 70%, meaning that most areas will see rain. Showers will be most active in the afternoon and it will not be raining constantly all day long. If you have outdoor plans, you will be dodging showers and storms, so have an indoor backup plan just in case. On Sunday the boundary will lose its power and any showers we see will likely spark up in the heat of the afternoon. That is good news for Sunday night fireworks. Most of the shower activity will die out by dark. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Need weather conditions HOUR BY HOUR? Get hour by hour weather and right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

In the Tropics:

Elsa was upgraded to a category 1 hurricane at 6:45am Friday. Elsa is moving west toward the Caribbean near 28mph. The current forecast track has Elsa entering the southeastern Gulf of Mexico early next week and making a landfall in Florida on Tuesday or Wednesday. With the current forecast, Elsa will not impact the local area. Changes in the track are possible, the forecast will become more precise by the end of the weekend. Stay with us for timely updates. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

Tweets by WBRZweather