Storms to Start the Workweek

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Showers and storms are poised to taper off and head north through the evening hours, with drier conditions shortly after sunset. Temperatures will be slow to cool, dropping into the 70s around 9 PM as overnight lows bottom out near 74°. Winds will stay out of the southeast between 5 and 10 mph. Showers and storms return on Monday, ramping up around 10 AM, and staying in our area through the day. Some storms could be strong, with the main weather threat being gusty winds and periods of heavy rainfall. High temperatures will stay below average, only making it to near 89°.

Up Next: Scattered storms will stay the course through the beginning part of the workweek, but slowly drying after Wednesday. Temperatures will also be warming back into the above average range as we approach the weekend.

The Tropics: No tropical cyclone activity is expected during the next 48 hours.

THE EXPLANATION:

A typical summer time weather pattern has set up across the Gulf States, as a surface ridge has built to our southeast. This has kept winds from the south, pushing significant gulf moisture and humidity onshore. A couple short wave troughs will be pushing into our area from the west Monday and Tuesday, allowing for scattered storms to initiate during the late morning hours. Heavy rainfall will be possible with these storm cells, but they should be moving quickly enough to only incur localized flooding around flood-prone areas. Make sure to turn around and find an alternate route if you come to standing water on the road, as rainfall amounts will be high enough to provide a minor concern for street flooding. Winds will also be heightened out ahead of these storm cells, so it would be a good idea to secure patio furniture or bring in anything that is not anchored from the yard. Highs will have a tough time breaking into the 90s through Tuesday, but should begin to slowly warm through the workweek. This is in direct relation to rain chances dropping later in the week. Heat index values will be back near 100° on Friday, with the potential to stay that way heading into the weekend – so stay hydrated and keep the sunscreen close!

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

