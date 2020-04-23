Storms rake through Louisiana, leaving over 14,000 without power

BATON ROUGE - Severe weather once again swept through Louisiana early Thursday morning, barraging the state with high winds, hail, and flooding in a string of storms that left more than 14,000 without electricity.

In the early morning hours a tornado watch was issued in West Baton Rouge Parish and Pointe Coupee and according to the National Weather Service, parts of Alexandria may have been hit by a tornado.

According to outage maps posted by Demco and Entergy, as of 6:30 a.m. nearly 4,000 East Baton Rouge Parish customers are without power and Pointe Coupee was left with just over 1,500 customers experiencing outages.

At this time, crews with Demco and Entergy are working to resolve outages but there is no estimated time as to when power will be restored.

