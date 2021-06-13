Storms possible tonight & Sunday, watching the tropics

Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, a weak disturbance will move through parts of southeast Louisiana, possibly sparking up a storm or two mainly after 10pm. Otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid 70s. Tomorrow, expect high temperatures to warm into the low 90s once again. Scattered afternoon & evening storms are likely, with rain coverage around 50%. Sunday will not be a washout, but you'll want to keep an eye on the radar.

Looking Ahead: Into at least Wednesday of next week, we'll be in a typical rhythm of daily afternoon shower & storm chances. Highs will be in the low 90s, with a heat index around 102 in the afternoon. We may get a brief break in the rain coverage on Thursday, before tropical moisture moves into the Gulf Coast Friday and into next weekend.

THE TROPICS:







The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight the southwestern Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development and a tropical depression may develop by the middle of next week. An area of disturbed weather in the Bay of Campeche will meander there for the next few days, then slowly drift to the north or northwest. At that time, models are in decent agreement that a closed low may try to develop. There is a lot of uncertainty this far out in time, but would expect at least an increase in rain chances across our area late next week.

Meteorologist Jake Dalton





