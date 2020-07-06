Storms on Tuesday may produce heavy rainfall

Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, we'll see a clear off of the heavy showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy skies will remain with lows in the mid 70s. Tomorrow, expect another round of showers and thunderstorms - especially during the afternoon hours. A few could be heavy at times, similar to what occurred today. Remember, the flooding concerns happen when storms move slowly and dump a lot of rain in a short amount of time.

Looking Ahead: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday afternoon, but coverage will not be as widespread. By Thursday, our pattern will turn much drier and hotter. By the weekend, we could see high temperatures in the mid 90s!

