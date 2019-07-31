Storms bring outages, traffic woes

BATON ROUGE - Afternoon storms caused power outages and traffic trouble across the Baton Rouge area Monday.

Entergy reported more than 1,800 people lost power in northern Baton Rouge after lightning struck a transformer east of Plank Road and Airline Highway. Power was quickly restored to most customers.

The heavy rain and slick roads slowed traffic throughout the Baton Rouge interstate system as well. DOTD reported traffic was at a crawl along I-10 and I-12 through the early rush hour.

A malfunction also caused railroad crossing signs to come down across Highland Road just north of I-10. Traffic could not cross until 6 p.m. when the crossing was fixed.