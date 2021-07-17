Storms around on Sunday, rainy pattern continues next week

Tonight and Tomorrow: A few showers and storms continue this evening, but most will dry out overnight. Skies will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid 70s. Sunday, expect a repeat of today - a mostly dry morning, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be around 90.

Looking Ahead: Early next week, a frontal boundary will stall north of our area. This will put us in a fairly wet pattern, where periods of heavier storms will be possible Monday through Wednesday. Over the next seven days 1-3 inches of rainfall will be likely across south Louisiana, with locally higher amounts possible. CLICK HERE for the 7-day forecast.



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

Your weather updates can always be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.