82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Storms around for Father's Day

7 hours 53 minutes 32 seconds ago Sunday, June 20 2021 Jun 20, 2021 June 20, 2021 10:10 AM June 20, 2021 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

Today and Tonight: Father's Day will start off mainly dry, with scattered showers and storms expected to move in by late morning or early afternoon. On and off rain will be with us for much of the day. Don't cancel your outdoor plans with Dad, but have a back up plan just in case. Highs will be in low 90s outside of any showers/storms. Keep a check on the radar with the WBRZ WX APP

Looking Ahead: Moving into the new week, we will enter a somewhat unsettled weather pattern. Lingering tropical moisture will help to enhance more showers and thunderstorms. Late Monday into Tuesday, a frontal boundary will approach the area creating numerous showers and storms. A few storms may be heavy, dumping a couple of inches of rain in a short amount of time. That is why the Weather Prediction Center has our area highlighted in a "Slight Risk" for excessive rainfall. 2-3 inches of rain is likely through Wednesday, with locally higher amounts possible.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

Trending News


The LATEST weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days