Storms around for Father's Day

Today and Tonight: Father's Day will start off mainly dry, with scattered showers and storms expected to move in by late morning or early afternoon. On and off rain will be with us for much of the day. Don't cancel your outdoor plans with Dad, but have a back up plan just in case. Highs will be in low 90s outside of any showers/storms. Keep a check on the radar with the WBRZ WX APP.



Looking Ahead: Moving into the new week, we will enter a somewhat unsettled weather pattern. Lingering tropical moisture will help to enhance more showers and thunderstorms. Late Monday into Tuesday, a frontal boundary will approach the area creating numerous showers and storms. A few storms may be heavy, dumping a couple of inches of rain in a short amount of time. That is why the Weather Prediction Center has our area highlighted in a "Slight Risk" for excessive rainfall. 2-3 inches of rain is likely through Wednesday, with locally higher amounts possible.



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton



