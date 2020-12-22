Storms ahead of Christmas Eve, Papa Noel comes in with a freeze

Quiet weather is expected for the beginning of the week. Then, a squall will be followed by a blast of cold air as Papa Noel comes into Louisiana. Read on for the timing and details.

The Next 24 Hours: After clear skies allow easy viewing of the Great Conjunction in the southwest sky, some fog could develop after midnight into the morning. Low temperatures will level off around 41. Tuesday looks like another good one with ample sunshine breaking out by the mid-morning hours. Highs temperatures will leap Monday’s readings and top out around 70.

After That: A cold front will move into the area on Wednesday. After a high near 70, clouds will increase through the day and a line of rain and thunderstorms is expected during the evening and overnight hours.

One or two storms could pack a punch, so keep an eye to the sky and an ear to the forecast. Rain will wrap up on Thursday morning as winds turn northwesterly and increase to about 15mph. Much colder air will spill into the area and this will cause Thursday’s high to occur before dawn in the 50s with thermometers falling into the 40s by late afternoon. Overnight into Christmas, expect freezing temperatures as far south as I-10 and even some upper 20s north of I-12. The day itself will be sunny and cold with highs in the upper 40s. CLICK HERE to view your complete 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: A deep upper level trough will move into the area on Wednesday causing some active weather and extensive changes. Onshore flow will provide plenty of moisture for an approaching cold front, accompanying the upper level trough. Moisture will increase through the atmosphere sufficiently to produce showers and thunderstorms by late Wednesday afternoon. Most likely, precipitation will be in the form of storm clusters or a squall line along the front. Stronger thunderstorms are not likely but cannot be fully discounted. While instability will be limited, enough shear will be available for gusty winds or even an isolated tornado. The cold front will march offshore by Thursday morning followed by a strong push of cold air. Winds will increase and turn to the northwest at 10-20mph. This will result in temperatures falling out the 50s through the day, and by afternoon, thermometers will be in the 40s. Temperatures will continue to drop reaching the daily low just prior to midnight and then end up below freezing on Christmas morning. Holiday highs will struggle for 50 despite sunshine. The active pattern will continue with another quick hitter type of cold front bring some showers and cooler air Sunday into Monday.

--Josh

