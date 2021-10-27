Storm-related school closures

Ahead of a Wednesday afternoon/evening storm expected to bring severe weather to the WBRZ viewing area, a number of schools are closing.

Please check back regularly; we'll update this list as more schools announce closures.

*************************

Schools closing early Wednesday, October 27 due to potentially hazardous weather conditions:

West Baton Rouge

No closure announcements at this time

Iberville

No closure announcements at this time

East Baton Rouge

No closure announcements at this time

Private Schools/Charter Schools

- St. Joseph's Academy (to close at 1:33 p.m.)