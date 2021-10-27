77°
Storm-related school closures
Ahead of a Wednesday afternoon/evening storm expected to bring severe weather to the WBRZ viewing area, a number of schools are closing.
Please check back regularly; we'll update this list as more schools announce closures.
Schools closing early Wednesday, October 27 due to potentially hazardous weather conditions:
West Baton Rouge
No closure announcements at this time
Iberville
No closure announcements at this time
East Baton Rouge
No closure announcements at this time
Private Schools/Charter Schools
- St. Joseph's Academy (to close at 1:33 p.m.)