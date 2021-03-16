74°
Latest Weather Blog
Storm-related school changes for Wednesday, March 17
Click HERE to stream WBRZ newscasts and breaking weather reports.
Click HERE for the latest on the storm system set to impact the area Wednesday
Area school districts were updating school schedules and canceling activities and classes after lunch Wednesday because of a threat of severe weather.
Specific adjustments are below:
West Feliciana schools
- WFMS will be dismissed at 1:00
- Bains/BLE will dismiss at 1:10
- Students will receive instruction through distance learning for the remainder of the day
Zachary schools
- Zachary High School and Northwestern Middle School will dismiss students at 11:15 a.m.
- Zachary Elementary School and Copper Mill Elementary School will dismiss at 12:10 p.m.
- Rollins Place Elementary School will dismiss students at 1:10 p.m.
- Zachary Early Learning Center and Northwestern Elementary School will dismiss at 1:25 p.m.
East Baton Rouge Schools
- The East Baton Rouge Parish School System will begin early dismissal at 11:30 a.m. for middle and high school students and 12:45 p.m. for elementary students.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension Parish present sewer system changes to residents ahead of vote
-
Coach O calls Husch Blackwell findings 'sickening,' as F. King Alexander faces...
-
Tuesday's Health Report
-
Restaurants booming, but struggle with adequate staffing
-
Movie magic returning to Baton Rouge, major studio involved for feature film