Storm-related school changes for Wednesday, March 17

Area school districts were updating school schedules and canceling activities and classes after lunch Wednesday because of a threat of severe weather.

Specific adjustments are below:

West Feliciana schools

WFMS will be dismissed at 1:00

Bains/BLE will dismiss at 1:10

Students will receive instruction through distance learning for the remainder of the day

Zachary schools

Zachary High School and Northwestern Middle School will dismiss students at 11:15 a.m.

Zachary Elementary School and Copper Mill Elementary School will dismiss at 12:10 p.m.

Rollins Place Elementary School will dismiss students at 1:10 p.m.

Zachary Early Learning Center and Northwestern Elementary School will dismiss at 1:25 p.m.

East Baton Rouge Schools