Storm recovery efforts underway in Donaldsonville where many remain without power

DONALDSONVILLE - It's another night in the dark for people on the west bank of Ascension Parish, where there's still a struggle to recover after Ida.

Debris still covers parts of Donaldsonville, and the close-knit community is coming together to weather the storm's aftermath.

"It was all just a disaster," said Ricky Taylor, who lost his home during the storm.

Taylor says he'd gone about a week without power, and things have been tough.

"The whole front of my house was destroyed. Trees were everywhere, and the windows are blown out my house," he said.

Taylor and many others stopped by Donaldsonville Primary school, which served as a distribution site Wednesday.

Organizers say it's important to make sure students living without power still have access to fresh food.

"We're trying to make it to where the community still comes together with no power, water, or anything like that. We want to make sure we have enough food for them," said Brent Korner with Focus Foods.

Focus Foods is the local organization that spearheaded the effort. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office was also in attendance.

"We're in a very productive and efficient recovery mode right now. Hurricane Ida was very destructive. It completely put the city of Donaldsonville and the west side of Ascension parish out of power for several days," Captain Darryl Smith said.

More than 500 meal boxes were prepared to be given to those affected by the storm.