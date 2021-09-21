81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Storm recovery efforts following Hurricane Ida continue in Livingston Parish

1 hour 58 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, September 21 2021 Sep 21, 2021 September 21, 2021 7:33 AM September 21, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH - On Tuesday morning cleanup from Hurricane Ida continues in Livingston Parish. 

Over the last three weeks, significant progress has been made in removing downed trees from roadways and restoring power to the area. 

As of Tuesday morning, .2 percent of utility customers in the Parish are without power.

This is a far cry from the 80 percent of customers who were without lights shortly after Hurricane Ida passed through the area. 

Demco reports Tuesday that 22 of its Livingston customers are without power while Entergy reports a total of 107 outages. 

Now that the majority of residents have power, storm recovery efforts will be refocused on picking up debris on the side of a number of area roads.

Officials say eight to ten trucks are being used across the region to pick up as much as 26,000 tons of storm debris on a daily basis.

Trending News

In addition to collecting debris from Livingston's roads, FEMA will be working with locals to clear waterways of storm debris. 

Due to this work, waterways are currently closed to recreational use.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days