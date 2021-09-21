Storm recovery efforts following Hurricane Ida continue in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH - On Tuesday morning cleanup from Hurricane Ida continues in Livingston Parish.

Over the last three weeks, significant progress has been made in removing downed trees from roadways and restoring power to the area.

As of Tuesday morning, .2 percent of utility customers in the Parish are without power.

This is a far cry from the 80 percent of customers who were without lights shortly after Hurricane Ida passed through the area.

Demco reports Tuesday that 22 of its Livingston customers are without power while Entergy reports a total of 107 outages.

Now that the majority of residents have power, storm recovery efforts will be refocused on picking up debris on the side of a number of area roads.

Officials say eight to ten trucks are being used across the region to pick up as much as 26,000 tons of storm debris on a daily basis.

In addition to collecting debris from Livingston's roads, FEMA will be working with locals to clear waterways of storm debris.

Due to this work, waterways are currently closed to recreational use.