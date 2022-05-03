Storm paralyzes travel in parts of Mississippi

JACKSON - Traffic is barely crawling across parts of central Mississippi on Saturday morning, with 18-wheel trucks pulled over on the shoulders of icy highways in spots.



Jackson's city streets were supposed to be filled with runners Saturday, but organizers canceled the annual Mississippi Blues Marathon, citing weather and travel conditions.



Drivers are struggling to make it up hills in some places, including an off-ramp from an interstate leading to two of Jackson's largest hospitals.



The Mississippi Department of Transportation is advising people to stay off roads, saying Friday night that it was focusing on getting stranded motorists to safety. Hours of sleet coated parts of the state Friday.



Flights to and from Jackson are cancelled.



It's unclear when conditions will improve, as temperatures are supposed to remain below freezing until midday Sunday in Jackson.

