Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Storm leaves 1 dead, others hurt in St. Landry Parish

5 hours 58 minutes 2 seconds ago Saturday, April 10 2021 Apr 10, 2021 April 10, 2021 9:47 AM April 10, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Trey Schmaltz

ST. LANDRY PARISH - One person was killed after overnight storms in Louisiana.

Government officials believe a tornado caused the deadly destruction in the Palmetto community along Hwy. 359 around 2 Saturday morning. 

Seven people were hospitalized because of injuries from the storm.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by this storm,” Jessie Bellard, St. Landry Parish president said, KATC reported. “We’re doing everything we can to those families.”

Wind damage was reported in the Baton Rouge area.  Click HERE to read more.

