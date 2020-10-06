66°
Storm impacts on LSU - Missouri game? Wait and see...

By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - The SEC is talking with LSU and the University of Missouri about storm impacts as South Louisiana braces for a potential hurricane Friday or Saturday.

LSU is scheduled to host Missouri Saturday evening at Tiger Stadium.

LSU said there were no immediate plans Tuesday morning about moving the game, although PowerMizzou.com, a Missouri sports site, reported Tuesday, there were "ongoing discussions about potentially moving" the game to Columbia, Missouri.  But, as of the site's posting, the game was still scheduled to be played in Baton Rouge.  A decision could be made by Thursday.

The SEC said in a morning post on social media, it was "in contact with member schools" related to storm concerns and athletic events scheduled for the end of the week. 

Click HERE for the latest on Delta.  

Click HERE to stream WBRZ newscasts, breaking news reports and urgent weather advisories

