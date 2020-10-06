Storm impacts on LSU - Missouri game? Wait and see...

BATON ROUGE - The SEC is talking with LSU and the University of Missouri about storm impacts as South Louisiana braces for a potential hurricane Friday or Saturday.

LSU is scheduled to host Missouri Saturday evening at Tiger Stadium.

LSU said there were no immediate plans Tuesday morning about moving the game, although PowerMizzou.com, a Missouri sports site, reported Tuesday, there were "ongoing discussions about potentially moving" the game to Columbia, Missouri. But, as of the site's posting, the game was still scheduled to be played in Baton Rouge. A decision could be made by Thursday.

Per multiple sources there are ongoing discussions about potentially moving #Mizzou vs LSU to Columbia on Saturday due to tropical storm concerns. As of now game still scheduled for Baton Rouge. Decision likely would have to be made by Thursday. — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) October 6, 2020

The SEC said in a morning post on social media, it was "in contact with member schools" related to storm concerns and athletic events scheduled for the end of the week.

The @SEC is monitoring weather activity in the Gulf of Mexico and will remain in contact with member schools in preparation for athletics events this week. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 6, 2020

