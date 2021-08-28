Storm evacuations for parishes, communities in the Greater Baton Rouge area

Assumption Parish

Mandatory evacuation issued Saturday morning.

Tangipahoa Parish

Suggested evacuation for people south of Hwy. 22.

St. Martin Parish

Due to the impending threat of Hurricane Ida, St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars has signed a voluntary evacuation order for residents of Lower St. Martin Parish (Stephensville/Belle River) due to the possible threat of high water as a result of Hurricane Ida.