Storefronts boarded up as protesters gather along Siegen Lane

5 hours 46 minutes 35 seconds ago Monday, June 01 2020 Jun 1, 2020 June 01, 2020 6:14 PM June 01, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Workers used wooden boards to block off storefronts on Siegen Lane as protesters gathered in preparation for a demonstration Monday evening.

Workers were seen boarding up the entrance of Super Target around 4:30 p.m. as a group peacefully gathered in front of the store's parking lot alongside Siegen Lane.

According to a public invitation shared on social media, protesters were asked to gather near the shopping center before 5 p.m., with the actual protest scheduled to begin around 6. The post encouraged people to bring water, face coverings, snacks, and no weapons.

The demonstration is one of several to pop up in the Baton Rouge area in recent days in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

