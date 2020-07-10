Store clerk shoots at customer after dispute over face mask

SHREVEPORT - An argument between a store clerk and customer led to multiple shots being fired Wednesday night.

According to KTBS, Shreveport police is charging Alvin Mitchell, 22, with illegal use of a weapon after a dispute.

Around 11:30 p.m. a customer walked in the Circle-K store located on the intersection of Youree Drive and Millicent Way without a mask on. On the front doors of the building, signs are posted stating to wear a mask following the city's mask mandate order.

When Mitchell denied the customer service due to him not wearing a mask an argument broke out causing the customer to leave in his car.

After the disagreement police say that Mitchell left the store, grabbed a gun from his car and shot at the customer.

KTBS found that customer, Jeremy Miller, on Thursday. Miller said that Mitchell fired three to four rounds at the ground before pointing the gun at him.

“I just burnt out. I kind of took off and then there was about four or five more shots,” Miller said.

Miller nor his vehicle was hit.

Mitchell has also been charged with theft, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.

This incident happened seven hours after the Mayor of Shreveport, Adrian Perkins', mandatory face mask mandate went into effect.