Stops on two CATS routes canceled due to construction

BATON ROUGE - Starting Friday night, two CATS routes will have canceled stops due to construction.

The cancellation will run from 7:30 p.m. this evening until 5 a.m. Monday due to crews working on Goodwood/Lobdell/Independence Boulevard.

Routes:

Route 18 - LSU/Cortana

Route 12 - Government Street

Canceled stops:

1515 Independence Blvd @ DMV East

1586 Independence Blvd @ DMV West

1516 Independence Blvd @ Botanical Gardens E

1585 Independence Blvd @ Botanical Gardens W

1584 Independence Blvd @ E Airport W