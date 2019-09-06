92°
Stops on two CATS routes canceled due to construction
BATON ROUGE - Starting Friday night, two CATS routes will have canceled stops due to construction.
The cancellation will run from 7:30 p.m. this evening until 5 a.m. Monday due to crews working on Goodwood/Lobdell/Independence Boulevard.
Routes:
Route 18 - LSU/Cortana
Route 12 - Government Street
Canceled stops:
1515 Independence Blvd @ DMV East
1586 Independence Blvd @ DMV West
1516 Independence Blvd @ Botanical Gardens E
1585 Independence Blvd @ Botanical Gardens W
1584 Independence Blvd @ E Airport W
