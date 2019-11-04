Stop the Violence Parade held to rid the community of crime

PORT ALLEN – It’s been two years since Fatrel Queen was found dead inside his home in Port Allen. The murder case is still unsolved. On the second anniversary, Fatrel's mom, Tara Snearl held a parade in his honor.

“So many families like myself are walking in these shoes and it’s a very tough path,” said Snearl. “I want to give back to the community, try to bridge the gap, try to raise awareness of the impact that it has on these families and hope that we can have a healthier community.”

The ‘Stop the Violence’ parade took off just after noon. Families filled the streets as bands, dancers and floats passed by.

“It’s just overwhelming today,” said Snearl. “I just hope that we can get the families together and stay on one chord and the killings will stop.”

The parade ended with a block party on the street where Fatrel used to live.