Stomach bug prevents Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg from attending Nov's last sitting

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Photo: USA Today

WASHINGTON – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was too ill to appear on the bench for oral arguments Wednesday.

According to CNN, Chief Justice John Roberts announced that Justice Ginsburg was “indisposed due to illness.”

A court spokesperson confirmed that Ginsburg was home with a stomach virus and is expected to participate in the cases by reading the briefs.

Ginsburg, 86, is the oldest Supreme Court Justice and a four-time cancer survivor.

Wednesday marks the last sitting for November and on Friday the Justices are expected to meet behind closed doors, which will be followed by their taking the bench on Monday for a non-argument day.

They will not hear arguments again until Dec. 2nd.