Stolen items recovered, suspect arrested in barbershop armed robbery

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man following an armed robbery at a Baton Rouge barbershop.

According to the arrest report, 21-year-old Dewayne Curry entered the business Thursday afternoon armed with a gun and demanded the victim's belongings.

The victim handed over his wallet which contained $70 and his phone.

Curry then left the scene on a pink bicycle. Shortly after the incident, police saw the suspect enter a home on Florida Boulevard.

Police found Curry hiding under a bed in the rear of the house. Authorities also found the gun used in the robbery and multiple cell phones.

While speaking with authorities, Curry admitted to the armed robbery and showed police where he threw the victim's wallet.

Curry was arrested and charged with armed robbery and felon in possession of a firearm.