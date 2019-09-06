Latest Weather Blog
Stolen items recovered, suspect arrested in barbershop armed robbery
BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man following an armed robbery at a Baton Rouge barbershop.
According to the arrest report, 21-year-old Dewayne Curry entered the business Thursday afternoon armed with a gun and demanded the victim's belongings.
The victim handed over his wallet which contained $70 and his phone.
Curry then left the scene on a pink bicycle. Shortly after the incident, police saw the suspect enter a home on Florida Boulevard.
Police found Curry hiding under a bed in the rear of the house. Authorities also found the gun used in the robbery and multiple cell phones.
While speaking with authorities, Curry admitted to the armed robbery and showed police where he threw the victim's wallet.
Curry was arrested and charged with armed robbery and felon in possession of a firearm.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Outdoors Report: 4-H Shooting Sports Program takes home championship
-
Officials release more details on deadly Amite River boating accident
-
Geaux Tigers: New cream ale created in honor of LSU, Texas game
-
BRPD to release details on summer crime reduction initiative
-
Strong gas odor at Dutchtown High sends dozens of people to hospitals...
Sports Video
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar
-
Late Position Battle at Middle Linebacker A Positive for LSU
-
Chioma Eriken Deflects Tough Shots & Autism
-
Southeastern Looking for Vast Improvement from Last Year's 4-7 Campaign