Stolen guns, more than 1,700 doses of ecstasy seized in Baton Rouge bust

BATON ROUGE- A man was arrested this week after deputies found his birth certificate with a cache of money, drugs and stolen guns.

On July 3, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home on El Scott Ave. and a storage unit on Greenwell Springs Road.

During the seizure authorities found 1.8 pounds of meth, 1,000 doses of Ecstasy, more than $4,000, and several guns. Authorities say at least two of the guns recovered were reported stolen.

A birth certificate and numerous other documents identifying Wilford McKneely were also found during the search.

On Tuesday, the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force located McKneely at a gas station on Greenwell Springs Road. Another search was then conducted at his apartment on N. Ardenwood.

Inside the apartment authorities found 1,772 doses of Ecstasy, 167 oxycodones, 17 grams of cocaine, 8.8 grams of meth, more than $1,000, and a gun.

McKneely was booked with possession with the intent to distribute meth, possession with the intent to distribute Ecstasy, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia.