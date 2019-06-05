Stolen gun, marijuana found after man pulled over on bike

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing multiple charges following a Tuesday traffic stop.

Around 11:30 a.m. a deputy saw a man on a bike wearing a white backpack and heavy winter jacket on Mickens Road. According to the arrest report the man, later identified as Keonta Jackson, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane.

Drivers were forced to slow down and cross over the left center line to avoid hitting Jackson. The deputy decided to conduct a traffic stop.

During the stop, the deputy noticed Jackson was sweating profusely in the 94-degree heat. Jackson said he was on his way to a friend's house on Sharon Hills before being stopped. Arrest documents say there have been several burglaries reported in that area.

Authorities say Jackson was "visibly nervous" so the deputy asked if he had any weapons or anything illegal. Jackson denied having anything on his person.

The deputy later found a gun hidden in Jackson's waistband. He told law enforcement he was wearing the heavy jacket to hide the gun. It was discovered that the gun was reported stolen.

Approximately 1.0 grams of marijuana was also found in Jackson’s pocket.

Jackson was charged with riding a bicycle on a roadway, illegal carrying of weapons, drug possession, felon in possession of a firearm, and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.