Stolen BRPD gun, chase leads to two arrested in Central

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police arrested two suspects accused of breaking into a BRPD unit and stealing a gun, Tuesday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m.

Police say the two broke into one of their police units near North Harrells Ferry Blvd. That's when one of them took a firearm out of the vehicle. At some point, a chase began. Authorities were able to get back the gun before the chase began but followed the suspects out of city limits, into Central.

The pursuit ended on Lovett Road near Sullivan. Both suspects were taken into custody at the scene. EBR Sheriff's office and Central Police assisted with the incident.

This investigation is still ongoing.