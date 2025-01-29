Stolen boat recovered after deputies arrest three in drug raid

MONTEGUT - Three people were arrested during a drug raid, but deputies also seized a stolen boat during the search.

Jesse Paul Leblanc, 41, Shaun Pellegrin, 43, and Jenee Duplantis, 37, were all arrested Monday on multiple felony charges by Terrebonne Parish deputies.

The alleged drug dealing started in August 2024 at a home on La. 55 in Terrebonne Parish. Leblanc allegedly received a large amount of stolen items that were used as compensation for the narcotics.

When deputies raided the home on Monday, they found Leblanc and the two other suspects, along with methamphetamines, heroin, marijuana and prescription drugs. Six guns and $2,700 in cash were also found.

Agents also found a boat, motor and trailer stolen from Lafourche Parish. The stolen property to its rightful owner, deputies noted.

The three alleged drug dealers were all booked into the Terrebonne Parish Detention Center on various drug-related charges. Leblanc and Pellegrin were booked with no bond set, while Duplantis has a bond set at $88,000.

Deputies noted that two other people were present during the raid in Montegut. They were not among the three suspects arrested.