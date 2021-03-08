Stocks waver early on as tech opens weaker and yields rise

Stocks are wavering between small gains and losses in the early going on Wall Street as weakness in technology companies is offset by strength in banks and other sectors.

The S&P 500 was off 0.1% in the first few minutes of trading Monday. Other indexes were mixed.

Trading has been choppy in recent weeks as investors fret over a sudden spike in long-term interest rates in the bond market.

The S&P 500 is coming off its first weekly gain in three weeks.

Bond yields were moving higher again, and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.59%.