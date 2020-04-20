Stocks sink as oil drops to 21-year low

NEW YORK — Stocks fell Monday as momentum from last week’s rally faded and oil prices collapse to the lowest level they've seen since 1999.

The May contract for U.S. West Texas intermediate crude oil (CL=F), which expires on Tuesday, dropped 39.74% to $11.07 per barrel early Monday morning .

Prices for Brent crude oil, the international standard, also fell though by a less extreme margin than prices for U.S. oil.

Brent was down 6.55% to $26.24 per barrel.

These declines are the continuation of a months-long drop in commodity prices, which were propelled by fears of a supply glut and demand destruction due to the virus pandemic.

Energy sectors stocks are taking the worst of the selling.

Economic data continues to show heavy damage to growth.

Investors braced for a busy week when dozens of CEOs from the largest companies are scheduled to give updates on how bad the pandemic is hurting them.

Stocks in Europe turned lower despite the fact that some countries eased their lockdowns on business.