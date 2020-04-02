Stocks routed again as oil slide seems bottomless

NEW YORK - Energy stocks are leading another sell-off on Wall Street as the price of oil continues to plunge.



U.S. crude dropped 2 percent to just under $28 a barrel in New York early Wednesday. Dropping energy prices is a sign that the global economy is slowing down.



Oil and gas stocks fell more than the rest of the market in early trading. Chesapeake Energy sank 8 percent and Devon Energy fell 7 percent.



IBM dropped 6 percent after the struggling tech giant reported another drop in revenue.



The Dow Jones industrial average has been more than 400 points lower in morning trading.