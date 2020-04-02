81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Stocks routed again as oil slide seems bottomless

4 years 2 months 1 week ago Wednesday, January 20 2016 Jan 20, 2016 January 20, 2016 10:34 AM January 20, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press

NEW YORK - Energy stocks are leading another sell-off on Wall Street as the price of oil continues to plunge.

U.S. crude dropped 2 percent to just under $28 a barrel in New York early Wednesday. Dropping energy prices is a sign that the global economy is slowing down.

Oil and gas stocks fell more than the rest of the market in early trading. Chesapeake Energy sank 8 percent and Devon Energy fell 7 percent.

IBM dropped 6 percent after the struggling tech giant reported another drop in revenue.

The Dow Jones industrial average has been more than 400 points lower in morning trading.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days