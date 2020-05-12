Latest Weather Blog
Stocks rise as investors anticipate gradual nationwide reopening
On Tuesday, stocks rose as investors anticipated national reopening plans and reflected on recent corporate earnings results.
Market participants also kept a close eye on the start of the Federal Reserve’s program to purchase corporate debt exchange-traded funds, which kicks off Tuesday.
Earlier, U.S. equity futures traded lower during the overnight session following a Fox Business report that the White House was seeking to keep federal employee retirement funds from being invested in Chinese equities. This raised concerns that already strained relations between the two countries would see an uptick in tensions.
On Monday, stocks ended the session mixed, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq modestly positive on the day.
Big tech shares outperformed, as investors bet on these companies’ resilience even as the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing measures to contain it remained ongoing.
After ending Monday’s session higher, the Nasdaq was up for six straight sessions – its longest winning streak so far in 2020.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith
-
Malcolm Roach inks free agent deal with Saints