Stocks open weakly but are still headed for a monthly gain

NEW YORK — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street Monday as declines in banks and health care stocks offset more gains for big technology companies.

The S&P 500 was off 0.1% in the first few minutes of trading. It's still on track to end August with its fifth monthly gain in a row and its biggest since April. It was the first day of trading after stock splits for Apple and Tesla, and also the first trading day for a revamped Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Saleforce.com, Honeywell and Amgen are joining the blue chip club. Zoom Video Communications reports results after the closing bell.